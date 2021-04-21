LATEST

IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag told when Amit Mishra requested him to increase his salary after taking hat-trick

Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets within the thirteenth match of IPL 2021 on Tuesday. On this match, Amit Mishra bowled brilliantly for Delhi. He took 4 wickets for twenty-four runs. Former India opener Virender Sehwag shared an incident of IPL 2008 concerning Amit Mishra. Sehwag mentioned that after taking a hat-trick in IPL in 2008, Mishra had requested him to extend his wage.

The IPL season was performed within the yr 2008. At the moment Virender Sehwag was the captain of Delhi Daredevils. Amit Mishra took a hat-trick towards Deccan Chargers whereas enjoying for Delhi. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag mentioned that Amit Mishra is a quiet man and he talks politely with everybody. He mixes with everybody shortly. Due to this fact, he’s a favourite of his colleagues. Everybody thinks for them when they’re overwhelmed up throughout bowling. Everyone seems to be comfortable once they take wickets. I bear in mind when he took a hat-trick for the primary time, I requested him what you need and he mentioned, Veeru brother please get my wage elevated.

IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH: when, the place and the best way to watch reside streaming and reside telecast of Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

He additional mentioned that now he’s getting a lot cash that he is not going to discuss rising wage after taking one other hat-trick. Mishra holds the document for one of the best efficiency of any bowler for Mumbai towards Mumbai Indians. It was a comeback match for him. He was not fed within the subsequent two matches after Delhi’s opening match with Chennai Tremendous Kings. Sehwag described Mishra as one of the best bowler of the IPL. Hardik Pandya was despatched by Amit Mishra to the pavilion at zero. He mentioned that leg-spinner Mishra is just not afraid to face robust challenges.

Successful the toss within the match performed on Tuesday, Mumbai batted first and scored 137 runs, shedding 9 wickets in 20 overs. For Mumbai, Rohit Sharma scored the best innings of 44 runs. Pant’s Delhi workforce achieved the goal of 138 runs with 5 balls to spare. Opener Shikhar Dhawan smiled for 45 runs. Other than him, Steve Smith contributed 33 runs.

Avesh Khan strikes strongly in direction of purple cap

