IPL 2021: Wasim Jaffer had a funny tweet before the match of Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals

Wasim Jaffer tweeted a enjoyable earlier than the match of Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. He has executed this tweet with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ben Stokes. Wasim Jaffer is within the Punjab Kings teaching employees in IPL 2021. He has been related to Punjab as batting advisor since 2020. Punjab Kings began their marketing campaign in IPL 2021 with a win. Punjab defeated Rajasthan Royals of their first match
Was defeated in a detailed match.

Jaffer has tweeted and shared screenshots of the Bollywood movie Lagaan Ka. On this, a younger participant was ‘mankad’ out by a British participant. After posting this picture, Jaffer wrote within the caption, take a look at these two tonight. In actual fact, in IPL 2019, Ravichandran Ashwin performed out for Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler with none warning whereas enjoying for Kings XI Punjab.

Ashwin is enjoying for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. At this time, these two will probably be head to head as soon as once more. Aside from this, whereas sharing one other picture, Jafar wrote within the caption that don’t go astray. Keep in, keep secure. As soon as once more when Ashwin bowls at the moment, if non-striker Jose Butler is on, then he will certainly watch out. Delhi and Rajasthan will compete in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium from 7.30 pm at the moment.

