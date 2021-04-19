LATEST

IPL 2021: When, where and how to watch LIVE streaming and live telecast of Chennai Super Kings-Rajasthan Royals match

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Immediately, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Tremendous Kings face one another in IPL 2021. Each groups will enter this match with confidence as each have gained of their final match. The Rajasthan Royals had registered an exciting win within the final over over the Delhi Capitals workforce of their second match, whereas Chennai had simply defeated the Punjab Kings by six wickets of their earlier match.

Wankhede Stadium was filled with runs within the first few matches of the IPL, however in the previous few matches, Ball has proven his magic and the scores have been under 150 runs in the previous few matches. Chennai had achieved the goal by dropping 4 wickets in 15.4 overs after settling the Punjab workforce for 106 on the idea of Deepak Chahar’s greatest efficiency within the match performed on the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

After dropping from Australia tour, Prithvi Shaw was feeling like this, such an incredible comeback

Discuss Rajasthan Royals, the workforce is combating the accidents of star gamers in IPL 2021. The workforce should bat higher in opposition to Chennai as their bowling assault seems a bit of weak within the absence of Joffra Archer and Ben Stokes. Rajasthan may also as soon as once more count on an all-rounder efficiency on this match from Chris Maurice, who had gained the earlier match on his personal. Tell us when, the place and how one can watch this match-

When and the place will this match be performed?

The twelfth match of IPL 2021 between Chennai Tremendous Kings and Rajasthan Royals can be performed on Monday 19 April on the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does the match begin?
The match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian time. The toss can be half an hour earlier than the beginning of the match i.e. 7:00 pm.

The place can I watch reside telecast?
It is possible for you to to look at reside telecast of the twelfth match of IPL 2021 between Chennai Tremendous Kings and Rajasthan Royals on Star Sports activities Community.

The place can I watch reside streaming?
It is possible for you to to look at the reside streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Hearty-Natasha and Krunal-Pankhuri dance will make your day – VIDEO

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
31
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
30
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
28
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
27
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
26
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
25
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
25
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
24
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top