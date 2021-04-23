LATEST

IPL 2021: When, where and how to watch LIVE streaming and live telecast of Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match

The seventeenth match of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is to be performed between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians on the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at this time. Speaking in regards to the level desk, Mumbai Indians is fourth and Punjab Kings is at seventh place. Mumbai has performed 4 matches thus far, successful two and dropping two. On the identical time, Punjab Kings have performed 4 matches, of which just one has gained, whereas the crew has misplaced in three.

When and the place will this match be performed?
The seventeenth match of IPL 2021 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings is to be performed on Friday, April 23 on the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time does the match begin?
In response to Indian time, this match will begin at 7.30 pm. The toss will likely be half an hour earlier than the beginning of the match i.e. 7:00 pm.

The place can I watch stay telecast?
You may watch the stay telecast of this match on the Star Sports activities Community.

The place can I watch stay streaming?
It is possible for you to to look at the stay streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Potential taking part in XI of each groups

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shah Rukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton Decock, Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishaan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

