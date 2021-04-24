IPL 2021: When, where and how to watch LIVE streaming and live telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

The 18th match of IPL 2021 will probably be performed between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kolkata’s staff has misplaced three matches in a row, whereas Rajasthan have misplaced two matches in a row. KKR is the seventh quantity within the level desk. Speaking about Rajasthan Royals, he’s finally place.

KKR, led by England’s World Cup successful staff captain Eoin Morgan, and the Royals, led by the much less skilled Sanju Samson, are but to carry out effectively in IPL 14. The troubles of the 2 groups are virtually the identical. Their high order batsmen have failed to attain massive and play partnerships.

When and the place will this match be performed?

The 18th match of IPL 2021 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders is to be performed at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 24.

What time does the match begin?

In response to Indian time, this match will begin at 7.30 pm. The toss will probably be half an hour earlier than the beginning of the match i.e. 7:00 pm.

The place can I watch reside telecast?

You may watch the reside telecast of this match on the Star Sports activities Community.

The place can I watch reside streaming?

It is possible for you to to look at the reside streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Doable enjoying XI of each groups

Doable enjoying XI of Rajasthan Royals

Jose Butler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain), Shivam Dubey, David Miller, Ryan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Maurice, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakaria, Andrew Tye

Doable enjoying XI of Kolkata Knight Riders

Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Sunil Naren, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty and the well-known Krishna.