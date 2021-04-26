IPL 2021: When, where and how to watch Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live streaming live for free

The match between the Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is to be performed at this time within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The match is to be performed on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The place of each groups isn’t very particular within the level desk. Punjab Kings have performed a complete of 5 matches to this point, of which two have received and misplaced three. On the identical time, KKR’s situation is even worse. KKR have performed a complete of 5 matches, of which the crew has received just one match, whereas it has misplaced in 4 matches.

Punjab Kings are at fifth place with 4 factors, whereas KKR are eventually. KKR’s crew’s efficiency has been very disappointing, so the crew will win this match and can attempt their finest to return to the match.

Tips on how to watch reside streaming totally free?

There are some plans of Vodafone, Airtel and Jio between 400 and 801 rupees, wherein you’ll get Disney Hotstar subscription free and it is possible for you to to look at reside streaming of IPL matches totally free.

When and the place will this match be performed?

The twenty first match of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders is to be performed on Monday, 26 April on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time does the match begin?

In accordance with Indian time, this match will begin at 7.30 pm. The toss shall be half an hour earlier than the beginning of the match i.e. 7:00 pm.

The place can I watch reside telecast?

You may watch the reside telecast of this match on the Star Sports activities Community.

The place can I watch reside streaming?

It is possible for you to to look at the reside streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Attainable enjoying XI of each groups

Attainable enjoying XI of Punjab Kings

KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shah Rukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshadip Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

Potential enjoying eleven of Kolkata Knight Riders

Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakraborty, Shivam Mavi.