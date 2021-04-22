IPL 2021: When, where and how to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match live streaming and live telecast

The sixteenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is to be performed right now between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals. The RCB workforce, captained by Virat Kohli, has but to lose a single match, whereas the Rajasthan Royals have received simply one of many three matches, shedding two. The harm to the gamers stays a serious headache for the Rajasthan Royals. Joffra Archer has not been capable of be a part of the workforce already and Ben Stokes has additionally left the workforce with an harm.

RCB purchased Glenn Maxwell for Rs 14.25 crore this 12 months, who has carried out brilliantly within the first 4 matches. Whereas Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel have performed a band of batsmen of the opposing workforce with their bowling, the batting order of the workforce within the presence of Virat, AB de Villiers and Maxwell is seen to be large.

When and the place will this match be performed?

The sixteenth match of IPL 2021 between RCB and Rajasthan is to be performed at Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, 22 April.

What time does the match begin?

In keeping with Indian time, this match will begin at 7.30 pm. The toss might be half an hour earlier than the beginning of the match i.e. 7:00 pm.

The place can I watch reside telecast?

You possibly can watch the reside telecast of this match on the Star Sports activities Community.

The place can I watch reside streaming?

It is possible for you to to observe the reside streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.