IPL 2021: With the century of Devdutt Padikkal, Royal Challengers Bangalore made a big record of the tournament

In IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), led by captain Virat Kohli, thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets on Thursday. RCB registered their fourth consecutive win of the season by defeating Rajasthan Royals with 21 balls on this match, with a powerful century from Devdutt Padikkal (101 not out) and a superb half-century innings of Virat (72 not out). Even after the highest order flopped, Rajasthan had a difficult goal of 178 runs to win in entrance of Bangalore, which RCB achieved by dropping wickets. On this match, a particular file has been recorded within the title of RCB as quickly as Padikkal scored a century.

That is Padikkal’s first century within the IPL, for which he confronted 52 balls and hit 11 fours and 6 sixes. Together with his century, Virat Kohli’s workforce has acquired the file for many 14 centuries in IPL historical past. Punjab Kings, who couldn’t win the title even as soon as within the second place on this checklist, has 13 centuries on this match. At quantity three is Delhi Capitals, whose facet has scored a complete of 10 occasions. Three-time champions Chennai Tremendous Kings and Rajasthan Royals have seen a complete of 8-8 centuries. Probably the most stunning factor is that the batsmen of Mumbai Indians, essentially the most profitable workforce of the match, have scored 3 centuries. Shahrukh Khan’s workforce Kolkata Knight Riders have scored the one century on this checklist up to now.

On this match, an 181-run partnership between Padikkal and Kohli for the primary wicket was the most important partnership chasing the workforce’s goal. The workforce received by scoring 181 runs in 16.3 overs. Padikkal grew to become the third younger batsman to attain 100 within the IPL with this century. However he’s the youngest to take action whereas chasing a aim. The 20-year-old was additionally named Man of the Match for his efficiency. On this match, Virat scored 72 runs with the assistance of Padikkal who scored a century, which included six fours and three sixes. Throughout this innings, Virat accomplished 6 thousand runs within the IPL match, doing a historic feat. He grew to become the primary cricketer to take action.

