IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal made a special ‘century’ for RCB as he landed in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore has achieved a significant feat as he enters the match towards Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. Chahal has now a report of taking part in 100 IPL matches for RCB. He performed his a hundredth match of IPL profession towards Mumbai Indians within the final match itself. He has to date taken 121 wickets within the IPL. His finest efficiency is 4 wickets for 25 runs.

Daring Diaries: Yuzvendra Chahal’s a hundredth IPL match for RCB Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Siraj and the coaches want @yuzi_chahal23 for his a hundredth match for RCB within the IPL.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/1RAYFKCJr3 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 14, 2021

Throughout this time, his economic system has been 7.7. Chahal has additionally finished the feat of taking 4 wickets 2 occasions. His finest bowling efficiency is 4/25. Chahal has bowled a complete of 2154 balls within the IPL, during which he has spent 2764 runs. Final season, Chahal took 21 wickets in 15 matches. Whereas within the 2015 IPL, he took the very best variety of 23 wickets in his identify.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s identify is the report for many matches within the IPL. CSK captain Dhoni has performed 205 matches in IPL. After this, Rohit Sharma has performed essentially the most 202 matches. At quantity three on this record is wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik, who has performed a complete of 198 matches within the IPL. Suresh Raina is at quantity 4 on this record after taking part in 194 matches. RCB captain Virat Kohli is fifth on this record, who has performed 193 matches. The particular factor is that Virat has performed all these matches on behalf of the identical staff.

