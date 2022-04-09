IPL 2022: After Yuzvendra Chahal’s revelation, Ravi Shastri proposes life ban for offender | Cricket News

MUMBAI: Taking exception to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s allegations of physical harassment by a player in his early IPL days, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has suggested that the offender be never allowed to come near a cricket field.

In a shocking revelation, Chahal said he had a close shave during a post-match IPL party in 2013 when a drunk player dangled him from the 15th-floor balcony of a Bengaluru hotel.



Reacting to this, Shastri said it’s “no laughing matter at all”.

“I do not know who the person involved is, he was not in a conscious state of mind. If that is the case, then it is a big worry. Someone’s life is at risk, some people might think it is funny but for me, it is not funny at all,” Shastri told ‘ESPNcricinfo’.

“It shows the person who is trying to do it is in…