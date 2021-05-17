ENTERTAINMENT

IPL 2022: BCCI can withdraw tender after two months, earlier to be held in May, but now

Like last year, this time also Corona has left a deep impact on Indian cricket. Earlier, IPL 2021 had to be suspended in the middle season due to this. Now the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also looking forward to announce the announcement of 2 new teams for the 2022 season. According to sources, the board can now release the tender in July or August. According to the board, at the moment their focus is to end the current season. They will not put out tenders for new teams before deciding on this.

Earlier, a BCCI official said in March that a decision would be taken on new teams in the middle of the 14th season in May. The board had said that the entire process, from the auction to the team final, will be done in May. Once the team finals, they can start work on making the team.

This will not be the first time that 10 teams will play in a season. Earlier in IPL 2011, 10 teams have played. The Pune Warriors and Kochi Tuskers were the 2 new teams to take part. However, Kochi was banned after this. In the 2012 and 2013 seasons of the IPL, 9 teams participated.

