IPL 2022: Bereaved Harshal Patel leaves for home after RCB’s win over MI

Just hours after guiding Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a seven-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, fast bowler Harshal Patel has left the IPL bio-bubble following the tragic death of his sister.

According to reports, Harshal exited the bubble after getting to know about the catastrophe in the family right after the game against MI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, Harshal had to leave the bio-bubble due to a death in his family. It was his sister. He did not take the team bus back to Mumbai from Pune,” PTI reported quoting an IPL source.

“He will be rejoining the bubble before the next game against CSK on April 12,” the source added.

Notably, the Gujarat cricketer has been…