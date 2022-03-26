IPL 2022: Broadcast and live streaming details – Where to watch in India, US, UK, Canada & other countries

The fifteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin from March 26 with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

With 70 league matches to be played across four grounds in Maharashtra, the venues for the playoffs are yet to be decided. The upcoming season will also be a ten-team event with two new sides, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), slated to join the already established eight franchises.

Furthermore, all ten teams have been divided into two virtual groups based on the number of times they have won the IPL or made it to the finals. Group A consists of Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. Similarly,…