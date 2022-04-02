IPL 2022: Can’t Compare Odean Smith To Chris Gayle

Punjab Kings top-order batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa acclaimed all-rounder Odean Smith for his growth with the game over the years but refused to draw comparisons with West Indies batting great Chris Gayle.

The West Indies swashbuckling batter has played 463 T20 matches in his storied cricketing career and amassed 14,562 runs in the shortest format of the game.

Gayle bagged 22 centuries in the T20 format (two in international cricket) and is the only player to smash more than 1000 sixes (1056) with current West Indies white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard behind him with 764 sixes.

Chris Gayle scored 1339 runs for Punjab Kings in IPL

Gayle was part of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) for the last four seasons and the 42-year-old accumulated 1339 runs…