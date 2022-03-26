IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2022 CSK Vs KKR Live Cricket Score: A clinical bowling performance helped Kolkata Knight Riders restrict Chennai Super Kings to 131 for 5 in the first match of the IPL on Saturday.

Opting to bowl, Umesh Yadav took two wickets while Varun Chakravarthy (1/23) and Andre Russell (1/38) also kept things in check as CSK were finding it difficult at the Wankhede Stadium. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, playing for the first time after 12 seasons without wearing the captain’s armband, was the top scorer for CSK with an unbeaten 50 off 38 balls, while skipper Ravindra Jadeja (26 not out) and Robin Uthappa (28) also hit fours. Put it. With useful contributions.

Starting XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil…