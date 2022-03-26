IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Rayudu, Uthappa depart in quick succession; Chennai go 4 down at Wankhede

IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Rayudu, Uthappa depart in quick succession; Chennai go 4 down at Wankhede

  • March 26, 2022 08:16 PM IST

    CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 Live Score: Chennai’s fourth wicket fell

    What is Chennai doing today!!! A mix up between Jadeja and Rayudu and the latter had to back down after scoring 15 runs.

    CSK 52/4

  • March 26, 2022 08:11 PM IST

    CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 Live Updates: Wicket!

    Brilliant work from Sheldon Jackson, who picks up Chakraborty and stumps Uthappa in a jiffy.

    CSK 49/3

  • March 26, 2022 08:08 PM IST

    CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 Live Updates: Six!

    take it! Rayudu hit his 150th six in the IPL and showed a glimpse of his fine timing. An extra cover six against Chakraborty for Rayudu.

    CSK 47/2

  • March 26, 2022 08:06 PM IST

    CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 Live Updates: Sunil Narine is thrown into the attack

    Naren is bowling fast here! He ended the over with a…

