IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Rayudu, Uthappa depart in quick succession; Chennai go 4 down at Wankhede

March 26, 2022 08:16 PM IST
CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 Live Score: Chennai’s fourth wicket fell
What is Chennai doing today!!! A mix up between Jadeja and Rayudu and the latter had to back down after scoring 15 runs.
CSK 52/4
March 26, 2022 08:11 PM IST
CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 Live Updates: Wicket!
Brilliant work from Sheldon Jackson, who picks up Chakraborty and stumps Uthappa in a jiffy.
CSK 49/3
March 26, 2022 08:08 PM IST
CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 Live Updates: Six!
take it! Rayudu hit his 150th six in the IPL and showed a glimpse of his fine timing. An extra cover six against Chakraborty for Rayudu.
CSK 47/2
March 26, 2022 08:06 PM IST
CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 Live Updates: Sunil Narine is thrown into the attack
Naren is bowling fast here! He ended the over with a…