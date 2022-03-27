IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni is still calling the shots for Chennai Super Kings. cricket news

Miles us again! #THA7A #WhistlePodu https://t.co/oERdmcaUN6 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) 1648320599000

MS Dhoni is no longer the captain of Chennai Super Kings. But if Saturday’s Wankhede show is anything to go by, it is just a technicality, with Dhoni still the captain of CSK.Trying to defend 131, Dhoni was clearly in charge even though Ravindra Jadeja was hovering nearby.Every field change was Dhoni’s call, every instruction to the bowler – even when coach Stephen Fleming walked into the field during the break, he was still discussed with the man who had stepped down as captain two days ago.

Jadeja made the same call on his own for the DRS against Sam Billings and Dhoni didn’t bother too much as the game virtually went…