IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS Highlights: Liam Livingstone stars with bat and ball as Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings

Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 11 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Chasing the target of 181 runs, CSK’s team was reduced to 126 runs in 18 overs. Shivam Dubey smashed 57 off 30 balls but failed to prop up his side across the finish line. Rahul Chahar was bowling brilliantly for PBKS and took three wickets. Vaibhav Arora, Liam Livingstone took two wickets each, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Odem Smith took one wicket each. Punjab initially scored 180 for eight in 20 overs, with Liam Livingstone scoring 60 off 32 balls. Meanwhile, Chris Jordan and Dwayne Pretorius took two wickets each for Punjab. Mukesh…