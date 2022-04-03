IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS Live Score: Spotlight on Dhoni after Chennai go five down; Dube steady in 181 chase

Apr 03, 2022 10:43 PM IST
IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS Live Score: Bowling change
Livingstone into the attack and he gives away just three singles. Punjab won’t mind those.
CSK 73/5
Apr 03, 2022 10:39 PM IST
CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Updates: Asking rate creeps to 14
Nicely struck away by Dube for a boundary. He hits it hard through the extra cover and the ball races away to the boundary. The asking rate has soared to 14. Chennai need a few more hits.
CSK 69/5
Apr 03, 2022 10:32 PM IST
IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS Live Score: FOUR!
Dube isn’t known for his footwork but Chennai fans will be least bothered about it right now. Dube is timing the ball nicely today, and he punches Chahar off the backfoot. Four more… Eight off Chahar’s over as Chennai slowly but steadily move forward.
CSK
