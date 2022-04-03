IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS: Toss key in Chennai Super Kings’ quest for first win | Cricket News

Chennai Super Kings will be back on Sunday at the Brabourne Stadium, a venue where they failed to defend 210 against Lucknow Super Giants. This time around, it’s Punjab Kings, who were blown away by an Andre Russell storm on Friday.

The situation is trickier in the CSK corner with injuries to a number of their frontline pacers. Deepak Chahar won’t be available before April-end, Adam Milne suffered an injury after the first game against KKR while Chris Jordan is recovering from a tonsil infection that kept him in hospital for six days.

Playing with rookies hasn’t been CSK’s strong suit over the years, but they have been forced to do that with Tushar Deshpande and Mukesh Choudhary already given a go. They weren’t exactly impressive while relatively experienced Shivam Dube looked like a…