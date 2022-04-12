IPL 2022 CSK vs RCB Highlights: Uthappa, Dubey massacre guides Chennai to 23-run win over Bangalore

April 12, 2022 11:42 PM IST
CSK vs RCB IPL Match Today: That’s it!
The real treat to a match that had everything and in the end, the victory lies in the hands of Chennai Super Kings. He needed to make the highest score of the season to finally defend something. Now we will see what the other big daddy of IPL – Mumbai Indians – does when chasing their first win of the season. Tomorrow they will face Punjab Kings in Pune, see you there!
April 12, 2022 11:38 PM IST
CSK vs RCB live scores: Uthappa on that whirlwind partnership
I thought I would rotate the strike and thought when Maxwell came in the third over, it was time to pick him up. At that point it made sense for me to face the offspinner and when Hasaranga was bowling, I thought I would give strike to Dube…
