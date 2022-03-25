LATEST

IPL 2022 Dates: Here’s a full schedule, matches, teams, venue and timings

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the schedule for the upcoming season 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This year’s title will be sponsored by the Tata Group; So it will be Tata IPL 2022 for the year. There will be a total of 70 T20 (20 over cricket league matches) matches.

IPL 2022 Schedule

Chennai Super Kings’ first match will be against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26, 2022 in Mumbai. The final match of the tournament is likely to be played on 29 May 2022.

IPL 2022 Teams

Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders,…

