IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Heavyweights Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals aim to start campaign on winning note | Cricket News

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians’ five titles for Delhi Capitals won’t matter when a new IPL clashes between stalwarts armed with multiple match winners in a new IPL here on Sunday.

Mumbai has retained its origins in captain Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard and pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and all four have important roles in the Cricket Club of India (CCI) against DC as well as against other teams during the season. Will be ,

While the leadership skills and tactical acumen of Rohit, who is now India’s captain across all formats, are well documented, how Rishabh…

Read Full News