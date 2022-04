Ipl 2022: Delhi Capitals Opening Batsman Tim Seifert Learn Bulb Utaaro Dance Ahead Of Match Against Gujarat Titans

Sports Desk, Amar Ujala, New Delhi Published by: Rajeev Rai Updated Sat, 02 Apr 2022 04:05 PM IST

Summary

Delhi Capitals will play their second match today. She will take on Gujarat Titans in the second match of the day. Before that, the Capitals welcomed Seifert in an interesting way. Delhi all-rounder Axar Patel teaches Seifert dance steps in the team bus.