IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals’ Shardul Thakur completes incredible catch to dismiss KKR’s Ajinkya Rahane – WATCH, Sports News

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Shardul Thakur pulled off a sensational catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

Chasing a mammoth target of 216, Rahane was looking to accelerate against the left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed but ended up miscuing a shot towards long-on. Shardul, who was positioned at mid-on, ran a considerable amount of distance with his back towards the bowler and was able to complete the catch with a calculated dive as he controlled his body to stop before the boundary line.

Shardul was also quite effective with the bat earlier as he slammed one four and three massive sixes to…