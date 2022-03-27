IPL 2022: From playing with broken bat to commanding Rs 1.7 crore, Tilak Varma’s rags-to-riches story | Cricket News

One of the most promising youngsters in the Class of 2022!🤩Tilak Varma is raring to go in Blue & Gold and we can’… https://t.co/9n5G8LL7Yq — Mumbai…

NEW DELHI: Coming from a humble background to becoming a sensation overnight, Mumbai Indians’ new recruit Tilak Varma’s story is truly inspiring.Varma’s father Namboori Nagaraju, who works as an electrician in Hyderabad, couldn’t afford to continue his son’s cricket coaching. So the southpaw’s coach Salam Bayash took care of all his expenses, provided him proper training and even gave him all the equipment to continue chasing his dream.As a young cricketer, Varma had to face many hardships before reaching a stage when he had some of the wealthiest people of the country fighting to bag his services for their respective IPL franchise.