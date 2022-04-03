IPL 2022 GT vs DC Highlights: Ferguson 4-28, Gill 86 shine in Titans win

Gujarat Titans players move to the Wankhede Stadium ahead of their game against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022. Photo: @gujarat_giants

Gujarat Titans after beating Delhi Capitals by 14 runs in their second match of the Indian Premier League 2022 have joined Rajasthan Royals as the only two unbeaten teams in the league of 10 teams at the end of the first 10 matches. Shubman Gill with the bat and Lockie Ferguson with the ball shoe for the Titans at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

GT vs DC Player of the Match- Lockie Ferguson

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his brilliant effort with the ball. He literally won the game…