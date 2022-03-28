IPL 2022 – GT vs LSG

In Sharjah last year, Tewatia produced some of the most unbelievable hitting after surviving Bishnoi. In Mumbai, it happened again

Rahul Tewatia has shown his utility as a T20 player, but his fate seems to be forever used as a common noun thanks to that Sharjah game two IPLs ago. “Can he do a Tewatia?” is often asked when a batter gets off to a desperately slow start in a difficult chase.

That indeed was a once-in-a-lifetime turnaround after Tewatia had been 8 off 19, apparently sucking the life out of an exciting chase. He ended up with 51 off 31 that night, providing a counter argument against “retiring out” in T20s. Having said that, not even Tewatia will believe that can be repeated.

At Wankhede, in his first match for a new franchise, albeit in a smaller chase, Tewatia…