IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans: People Said I Won’t Play Again’: Mohammad Shami Opens Up On His Career’s Biggest Challenge

New Delhi: Team India’s star pace bowler Mohammad Shami has established himself as one of the leading bowlers in the Indian bowling attack. Shami has been part of team India’s recent historic triumphs on the cricketing field in Test cricket.

Gujarat Titans (GT) posted a video on Twitter in which Shami reflects on his struggles and his journey. He revealed that he initially started off as a batter when he was a kid.

“When I started to play, I naturally started to bowl fast. It has been in my blood since my father and my brother also played cricket when we were kids. I used to bat better earlier, but then moved towards bowling as per the requirements of the teams I was a part of,” Shami was quoted as saying by Timesnownews.

The pacer further recalled the time when…