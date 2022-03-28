IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans vice-captain Rashid Khan hopes to end wait for Purple Cap

IPL 2022: Leg-spinner Rashid Khan has had plenty of success in the Indian Premier League ever since his debut in 2017 but having taken up the role of vice-captain with new franchise Gujarat Titans, the Afghanistan star is eyeing a bigger prize.
Rashid has not won the Purple Cap in the IPL so far. (Image: AFP)
HIGHLIGHTS
- Rashid Khan begins new stint as vice-captain of Gujarat Titans
- The Afghanistan leg-spinner has 93 wickets in 76 matches in the IPL
- Rashid has not won the Purple Cap in the IPL so far
Rashid Khan has been one of the most successful bowlers in the Indian Premier League ever since the Afghanistan spinners’ debut in the T20 league in 2017. However, the leg-spinner is yet to win the Purple Cap for the most wickets in a season.
Having taken up the responsibility of the…