IPL 2022 Highlights: Lucknow Super Giants beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets

For Dwayne ‘DJ’ Bravo, success on stage and on the field is about a good change of pace

Dwayne Bravo of Chennai Super Kings appeals for the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer of Delhi Capitals. (Photo by Saikat Das/SportsPix for IPL)

“Just last week, me and MS [Dhoni] Were talking about that ball,” laughs Dwayne Bravo. The man with one of the biggest dipping slow balls in cricket history was talking about a bouncer bowled to Kevin Pietersen. His slowest deliveries In K.’s flipbook, which has left batsmen doomed and worried, a page will flash with that beast. Please watch it on YouTube. By the time Pietersen realizes what’s going on, the ball hits his helmet, his Hits the head and falls on the stumps. A shocked Pietersen…