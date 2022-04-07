IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Rana reprimanded for breaching code of conduct during KKR vs MI clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster Jasprit Bumrah and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) explosive batter Nitish Rana have been reprimanded for breaching the IPL code of conduct. Notably, both the players were part of the KKR vs MI clash in IPL 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

According to an official release from IPL, Rana was fined 10% of his match fee for a level 1 offence, and the cricketer admitted and accepted the sanctions.

“Nitish Rana from Kolkata Knight Riders has been reprimanded and fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians at Pune. Rana admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” IPL said…