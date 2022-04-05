IPL 2022: Kashmir pace Umran Malik sets internet on fire; Twitter says `he will play for India soon’

Clamour is growing for including Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Umran Malik in Team India following his splendid performance in IPL.

Jammu and Kashmir pacer impressed everyone with his pace and clocked over 145 kmph consistently in the first over against Lucknow Super Giants.

His first delivery clocked 148 kmph. His four deliveries were above 145 kmph, while the last ball was just above 140.

His raw speed created a sensation on Twitter. “inswinging Yorker at 146 kmph, which KL Rahul somehow kept out. Umran Malik will play for India soon,” tweeted Joy Bhattacharjya.

SRH bowling mentor Dale Steyn praised Malik for his superb bowling. “Everyone is excited to watch Umran Malik, he is consistently clicking near to 150 kmph,” he said.

In his first match against Rajasthan…