IPL 2022: KKR vs MI – Head-to-head stats, highest run-getters and wicket-takers | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: They might be the most successful team in the history of the IPL, but the Mumbai Indians are a beleaguered outfit right now, with two straight losses in their first two matches of the season.Mumbai traditionally of course are slow starters, but they will be itching to start the trend of turning things around sooner rather than later.Rohit Sharma and his men take on a buoyant Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune this evening.But MI will have to play out of their skin as KKR have won all their matches they’ve played at the MCA stadium.The five-time IPL champions lost their first match against Delhi Capitals by four wickets and then against a resurgent Rajasthan Royals by 23 runs.