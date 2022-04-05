IPL 2022, KKR vs MI Stats and Records Preview: Rohit Sharma and Sunil Narine approaching milestones

IPL 2022, KKR vs MI Stats and Records Preview: Rohit Sharma and Sunil Narine approaching milestones

KKR vs MI Head-to-Head

In the 29 meetings between the two sides in IPL so far, MI lead 22-7 against KKR. Also, MI hold a slight lead of 3-2 in their last 5 meetings against KKR including the double in 2020. This will be the first meeting between the two at the MCA Stadium on Wednesday (April 6).

KKR vs MI stats

KKR vs MI stats

STAT For KKR vs MI For MI vs KKR
Highest Total 232 210
Lowest Total 67 108
Wins Batting 1st 3 10
Wins Chasing 4 12
Highest Batting 1st Total 232 210
Lowest Batting 1st Total 67 133
Highest Batting 2nd Total 170 198
Lowest Batting 2nd Total 95 108
Highest Successful Chase 170 188
Lowest Total Defended 148 140
Most Runs Gautam Gambhir (349 runs) Rohit Sharma (899 runs)
Highest scorer

Read Full News