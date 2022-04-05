IPL 2022, KKR vs MI Stats and Records Preview: Rohit Sharma and Sunil Narine approaching milestones

KKR vs MI Head-to-Head
In the 29 meetings between the two sides in IPL so far, MI lead 22-7 against KKR. Also, MI hold a slight lead of 3-2 in their last 5 meetings against KKR including the double in 2020. This will be the first meeting between the two at the MCA Stadium on Wednesday (April 6).
KKR vs MI stats
|STAT
|For KKR vs MI
|For MI vs KKR
|Highest Total
|232
|210
|Lowest Total
|67
|108
|Wins Batting 1st
|3
|10
|Wins Chasing
|4
|12
|Highest Batting 1st Total
|232
|210
|Lowest Batting 1st Total
|67
|133
|Highest Batting 2nd Total
|170
|198
|Lowest Batting 2nd Total
|95
|108
|Highest Successful Chase
|170
|188
|Lowest Total Defended
|148
|140
|Most Runs
|Gautam Gambhir (349 runs)
|Rohit Sharma (899 runs)
|Highest scorer…
