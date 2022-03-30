IPL 2022 KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates Pitch Report, Injury Updates for Today’s IPL Match

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders (RCB vs KKR) Players List: Kolkata Knight Riders will have their task cut out as they take on a determined Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The two outfits head into the game on the back of contrasting results. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kick-started their IPL campaign with a win over Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK. KKR hammered CSK by six wickets while RCB suffered a five-wicket loss against Punjab Kings. As RCB captain, Faf du Plessis was fantastic in his very first match. Now, what is needed is that the bowlers should step up and win this match against the KKR team.

