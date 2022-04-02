IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Tim Southee pulls off sensational catch against Punjab Kings – WATCH, Sports News

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee pulled off a sensational catch to dismiss Kagiso Rabada during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings on Friday.

Rabada looked quite dangerous as he slammed two boundaries off Southee in the 17th over and then followed it up with two more fours and a six off Shivam Mavi. However, the South Africa fast bowler miscued a delivery from Andre Russell in the 19th over and the ball ballooned up in the sky.

Southee, who was positioned at the long-off boundary, ran a good amount of distance and pulled off a full-length dive to end Rabada’s innings. This was the second brilliant effort in the field for…