IPL 2022: LSG pacer Avesh Khan REVEALS plan for hat-trick ball in fiery spell vs SRH | Cricket News

Team India and Lucknow Super Giants pacer Avesh Khan was one of the star of his side’s 12-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match No. 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday (April 4). Avesh picked up 4/24 including the wicket of SRH skipper Kane Williamson and was on a hat-trick at one stage after claiming back-to-back wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Abdul Samad.

After the match, Avesh Khan revealed what his plan for the hat-trick delivery was that he bowled to SRH all-rounder Romario Shepherd. “I wanted to bowl a dot ball so thought I’ll go for the yorker option,” the LSG pacer said about the hat-trick ball.

“Effort was to give wickets to team because that’s what the team wants from me. I wanted to give wicket in powerplay phase and…