IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK Highlights: Lucknow beat Chennai by six wickets

March 31, 2022 11:37 PM IST
Mukesh Chaudhary bowled the last over and needed 9 runs from six balls. He started with two consecutive wides and Ayush Badoni hit the youngster for a six. The batsman then takes his side home as Lucknow chase down 211 with three balls to spare. They beat CSK by six wickets.
March 31, 2022 11:31 PM IST
IPL 2022, CSK vs LSG: Nightmare for Dubey
Shivam Dubey comes in to bowl the final over and Ayush Badoni hits a six off his first ball. After this, he throws continuously wide, after which Badoni rotates the strike.
Evin Lewis starts with a double, then hits a length ball, pitches wide for a boundary and then hits the medium pacer for another four. This time over the bowler’s head. Lewis completes the over with a maximum.
