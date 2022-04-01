IPL 2022 – LSG vs CSK

The coach says he is proud of how long he remained in the game in conditions that actively favored the chasing team

This is the 19th over of Chase. Lucknow Super Giants need 34. The ball was turned into a bar of soap. Chennai Super Kings knew that bowling Shivam Dubey’s medium pace was a big gamble and yet they could do little differently as he did the penultimate task of defending the total in heavy dew conditions.

Till his arrival, Dubey had averaged less than an over per game in three seasons and two teams in his 25-match IPL career. He knew his cutters wouldn’t work, as the ball was slipping, so he went yorker length and ended up bowling into the hitting arc of Evin Lewis. The West Indies batsman made really good use of the depth of the crease.