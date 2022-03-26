IPL 2022: Matthew Hayden’s ‘someone else’s trash’ comment on Umesh Yadav sets Twitter on fire during CSK vs KKR opener | Cricket

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden’s comment on Umesh Yadav after his second Powerplay wicket against Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) did not go down well with fans on social media, who brushed it off. Diya former CSK star.

Umesh gave Kolkata Knight Riders a perfect start in the game against the defending champions at the Wankhede, dismissing opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck in the first over of the game. He came back in the fifth over to dismiss second opener Devon Conway for just 3 runs as CSK were reduced to 28 for 2.

Moments after his second wicket, Hayden was heard saying in the commentary box, “Someone else’s garbage has become KKR’s treasure,” referring to Umesh, who was picked at his base price.