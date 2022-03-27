IPL 2022: MI captain Rohit Sharma registers unwanted record to extend a losing streak of 3644 days in IPL. Cricket

Delhi Capitals pair of Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel beat Ishan Kishan’s batting performance to beat five-time champions Mumbai Indians by four wickets in the opening match of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Due to early setbacks in the powerplay, Delhi were reduced to 32 runs for three wickets. Prithvi Shaw scored 38 off 24 balls in his attempt to keep Delhi alive in the run-chase, but eventually fell to 104 for six after his exit. (read also , Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live,

In the end, the Lalit-Akshar duo brought Delhi out of a precarious position. They shared a partnership of 75 runs off 30 balls and Axar eventually hit the winning boundary – leg gloss off Jasprit Bumrah. While Lalit scored 48 runs in 38 balls, Axar helped Delhi by scoring 38 runs in 17 balls.