IPL 2022, MI vs KKR, Match Highlights: Pat Cummins cracker blasts out Mumbai Indians | Cricket News

On a night of comeback men, Pat Cummins stole Suryakumar Yadav’s thunder to give Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) a five-wicket win against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma must be wondering what went wrong after staying on course for their first victory in this IPL till a better part of the match. The skipper had his plan ready to stop KKR dangerman Andre Russell and MI managed to get the West Indian out cheaply too. But very few had thought of Cummins to come out in flying colours with the bat in his first match in this IPL season.

The Australian Test skipper displayed amazing power-hitting to bring up the joint-quickest 50 of the IPL, off just 14 balls. He hit four sixes, two fours and a two to collect 35…