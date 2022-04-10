IPL 2022, MI vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore Compound Mumbai Indians’ Crisis | cricket news

Rawat, Kohli shine in Bengaluru’s 7-wicket win; Sun’s knock in vain
For a team full of talent, most of Mumbai Indians’ batting line-up has been changing with the cold bat. It was no different against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday night. Amidst the ruins, Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 68 (5×4, 6×6) in 37 balls to help the former champions 151/6 in 20 overs at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
as it happened , Achievement: , Mark sheet
But matches are hardly won on the strength of individual talent as Faf du Plessis’ men suffered a seven-wicket loss to the struggling five-time champions. Their fourth consecutive defeat in this IPL season threatens Mumbai’s early exit.
While MI batsmen were struggling, RCB faced no such trouble as they called off the match…
For a team full of talent, most of Mumbai Indians’ batting line-up has been changing with the cold bat. It was no different against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday night. Amidst the ruins, Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 68 (5×4, 6×6) in 37 balls to help the former champions 151/6 in 20 overs at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
as it happened , Achievement: , Mark sheet
But matches are hardly won on the strength of individual talent as Faf du Plessis’ men suffered a seven-wicket loss to the struggling five-time champions. Their fourth consecutive defeat in this IPL season threatens Mumbai’s early exit.
While MI batsmen were struggling, RCB faced no such trouble as they called off the match…
Read Full News