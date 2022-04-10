IPL 2022, MI vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore Compound Mumbai Indians’ Crisis | cricket news

Rawat, Kohli shine in Bengaluru’s 7-wicket win; Sun’s knock in vain

For a team full of talent, most of Mumbai Indians’ batting line-up has been changing with the cold bat. It was no different against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday night. Amidst the ruins, Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 68 (5×4, 6×6) in 37 balls to help the former champions 151/6 in 20 overs at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

But matches are hardly won on the strength of individual talent as Faf du Plessis’ men suffered a seven-wicket loss to the struggling five-time champions. Their fourth consecutive defeat in this IPL season threatens Mumbai’s early exit.

While MI batsmen were struggling, RCB faced no such trouble as they called off the match…