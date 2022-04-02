IPL 2022, MI vs RR Highlights: Rajasthan Royals win by 23 runs, Mumbai Indians sink to 2nd consecutive defeat

Back-to-back defeats for the Mumbai Indians to start off this season. The third ball of the over was a dot ball, leaving MI needing 24 off 3 and Pollard knew the game is up. The next two were dot balls after which Pollard tried to go for a big shot off the last ball. He only sends it straight down the throat of Jos Buttler, who simply couldn’t be kept out of the game today at any point.

MI end their innings on 170/8.