IPL 2022: Mohammed Siraj turns Cristiano Ronaldo against Punjab Kings, celebration video goes viral – WATCH | Cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj on Sunday channelled his inner Cristiano Ronaldo as he broke into the legendary footballer’s celebrations in his team’s opening game against Punjab Kings. The 28-year-old from Hyderabad plucked two wickets in two deliveries in the 14th over before pulling off the ‘Siu’ celebration, which has become synonymous with football superstar Ronaldo.

The trademark act from the Manchester United forward has become an iconic football image, with many athletes copying the famous celebration. Siraj first plucked the wicket a dangerous-looking Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who slashed on to Shahbaz Ahmed at point, and then removed Under-19 World Cup star Raj Bawa on nought. The youngster had to depart for a golden duck after Siraj’s full toss delivery crashed…