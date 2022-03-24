LATEST

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Hands Over Chennai Super Kings’ Captaincy To Ravindra Jadeja

Before the start of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mahendra Singh Dhoni has handed over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Ravindra Jadeja. The development took place just two days before CSK began their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai in the first match of the season at the Wankhede Stadium. Dhoni, who was bought by CSK in the inaugural season in 2008, led CSK to 4 titles in his 12 seasons as captain. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK established themselves as the most frequent franchise in the league, qualifying for the play-offs every season except one.

