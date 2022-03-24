IPL 2022: MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni, who has been the captain of CSK since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, handed over the captaincy of the team to Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday. This decision has come two days before the start of IPL 2022 season.

CSK issued a statement saying that Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond. “MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and has picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will be only the third player to lead CSK.

