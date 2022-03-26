IPL 2022: New format, rules, captains; Why IPL 2022 is bigger, better and more exciting | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: With a large pool of talented cricketers, new teams, two new franchises apart, some new rules, increased number of matches and a different format, the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) turned out to be the most developed cash-strapped Indian Premier League (IPL) from Saturday. A is-rich league that promises to be bigger, better and more exciting than ever.

The two new franchises will add a whole new flavor to the IPL, which could completely change the dynamics of the league. RPSG Group has chosen Lucknow as its home base with a winning bid of Rs 7,090 crore, while Irelia Company Pte Ltd (CVC Capital Partners) has chosen Ahmedabad with a bid of Rs 5,625 crore.

With the inclusion of two teams – Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans – the organizers decided to hold a mega auction …

Read Full News