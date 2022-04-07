IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 per cent of match fees for Level 1 offence, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded, Sports News

Mumbai Indians’ (MI) Jasprit Bumrah and Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) Nitish Rana have been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) ‘Code of Conduct’ during Wednesday’s match.

“Nitish Rana from Kolkata Knight Riders has been reprimanded and fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians at Pune,” IPL said in a release.

“Rana admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” an official statement from IPL read.

“Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians has been reprimanded for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Pune,” IPL…